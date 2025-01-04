When Peterborough United fans can expect to see new Swedish striker Gustav Lindgren
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Lindgren’s move from Swedish second division side Degerfors was agreed in the summer, but completed in January, meaning Saturday’s League One trip to Wrexham was the first Posh match which he was eligible for selection.
The £500k signing, however, was left out of the matchday squad with Posh boss Darren Ferguson keen to stress the club must protect him.
The Swedish season runs April and November and during that time, Lindgren played 28 league matches, scoring 13 times, as well as a further five Swedish Cup matches, in which he scored four times. He finished one goal shy of the Superettan Golden Boot and helped his side win promotion to the Allsvenskan (Sweden’s top tier).
Lindgren has been in England for more than a month and has been attending Posh’s matches as well as training with his new teammates.
Speaking about Lindgren’s exclusion after Posh’s 1-0 defeat at the Racecourse Ground, Ferguson said: “He’s fine. I’ve just got to be careful. He’s played a season so we can’t risk anything if we don’t think he’s absolutely right to start a game or if he’s going to be on the bench. My thinking behind anyone on the bench is that have to be fit to start because someone could get injured after a minute.
“I’m not saying he wasn’t fit but we’ve got to be careful with him. I’m not going to risk him for one game. We’re hopeful he will be available for the Everton game.”
Posh are next in action in a third round FA Cup tie at Everton on Thursday, January 9.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.