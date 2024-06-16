What's stopping Sheffield United bidding for Peterborough United captain Harrison Burrows?

By Alan Swann
Published 16th Jun 2024, 07:49 BST
Harrison Burrows. Photo David Lowndes.
Harrison Burrows. Photo David Lowndes.
Sheffield United’s interest in Peterborough United skipper Harrison Burrows is real, but they have been put off by the price tag.

That’s according to one national newspaper report which suggested financial restrictions at the Blades would make them think twice about splashing out millions on a 22 year-old with limited Championship experience.

The South Yorkshire club are tightening the purse strings following their relegation from the Premier League last season with manager Chris Wilder expected to target the loan and free transfer market.

Burrows is believed to have a string of suitors at Championship level and as he enters the final year of his Posh contract the club could decided to cash in on a player who enjoyed a remarkable 2023-24 campaign.

Coventry City and Portsmouth are others to have been linked with Burrows this summer.

