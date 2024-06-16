What's stopping Sheffield United bidding for Peterborough United captain Harrison Burrows?
That’s according to one national newspaper report which suggested financial restrictions at the Blades would make them think twice about splashing out millions on a 22 year-old with limited Championship experience.
The South Yorkshire club are tightening the purse strings following their relegation from the Premier League last season with manager Chris Wilder expected to target the loan and free transfer market.
Burrows is believed to have a string of suitors at Championship level and as he enters the final year of his Posh contract the club could decided to cash in on a player who enjoyed a remarkable 2023-24 campaign.
Coventry City and Portsmouth are others to have been linked with Burrows this summer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.