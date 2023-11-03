News you can trust since 1948
What the Peterborough United starting line-up could look like at the end of January, 2024.

Imagine it’s January 31, 2024 and Peterborough United are preparing for a League One home match with Wigan Athletic.
By Alan Swann
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 15:00 GMT

The transfer window has closed after Jonson Clarke-Harris has joined Bristol Rovers, while Ronnie Edwards is now a Southampton player.

Posh have not signed any new players in January, showing confidence instead in the young guns that have taken Posh to the top six in League One and within touching distance of top two Oxford United and Bolton Wanderers.

What will the Posh starting line-up look like?

The PT has gazed into the office crystal ball and immediately discovered a change of formation to 3-4-1-2…….

1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC

Bilokapic has the confidence of manager Darren Ferguson so it’s likely he will still be keeping Fynn Talley and Will Blackmore on the sidelines. Photo: Joe Dent

2. JOSH KNIGHT

This 3-4-1-2 formation and right centre-back would suit Josh Knight’s love of explosive forward forays. He's been defending pretty well of late so hopefully Posh will have tied him to a new contract by now as his existing deal expires next summer. Photo: David Lowndes

3. JADEL KATONGO

The Manchester City loanee could get his chance in the middle of a back three when Edwards departs. To be fair he's looked just as comfortable as a right back and a central midfielder. The one certainty is he will be playing regularly. Photo: Joe Dent

4. ROMONEY CRICHLOW

He's looked solid when coming on as a sub in recent games as a left-sided centre-back. Defensively sound and decent in possession. Crucially he is also left-footed so offers balance. Photo: Joe Dent

