What the Peterborough United starting line-up could look like at the end of January, 2024.
Imagine it’s January 31, 2024 and Peterborough United are preparing for a League One home match with Wigan Athletic.
By Alan Swann
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 15:00 GMT
The transfer window has closed after Jonson Clarke-Harris has joined Bristol Rovers, while Ronnie Edwards is now a Southampton player.
Posh have not signed any new players in January, showing confidence instead in the young guns that have taken Posh to the top six in League One and within touching distance of top two Oxford United and Bolton Wanderers.
What will the Posh starting line-up look like?
The PT has gazed into the office crystal ball and immediately discovered a change of formation to 3-4-1-2…….
