Jadel Katongo is set to return to action for Posh Under 21s on Tuesday. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

​Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson wants to recruit one new player in the January transfer window.

​But, rather mysteriously, he stated the signing would be dependent on 'one other thing happening.’

One could assume that means a player coming in to replace someone going out as Posh, when everyone is finally fit, currently seem to have decent cover in all positions.

Certainly the performance of some fringe players in the recent EFL Trophy win over Crystal Palace suggested strength in depth shouldn’t be a problem when everyone is healthy.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Forward players Abraham Odoh, Cian Hayes and Chris Conn-Clarke all played well in a 4-1 win.

Ferguson said: “I never go mad with signings in January, but we will look to recruit one player in one position and that will also depend on one other thing happening.”

Recent injury victims Rio Adebisi and Jadel Katongo are expected to test their fitness in Tuesday’s Premier Development Under 21 League fixture at home to Sheffield United.

Current squad strength

Goalkeepers: Nicholas Bilokapic, Jed Steer.

Full-backs: James Dornelly, Sam Curtis, Rio Adebisi, Jack Sparkes, Harley Mills.

Centre-backs: Emmanuel Fernandez, Oscar Wallin, Jadel Katongo, George Nevett.

Central midfielders: Archie Collins, Hector Kyprianou, Mohamadou Suhoso, Donay O’Brien-Brady, Ryan De Havilland.

Wingers: Cian Hayes, Kwame Poku, Abraham Odoh.

Forwards: Joel Randall, Chris Conn-Clarke, Malik Mothersille, Ricky-Jade Jones, Gustav Lindgren, Bradley Ihionvien,

The Winter transfer window opens on Wednesday, January 1 and closes on Monday, February 3 (11pm).