What Peterborough United did to Cambridge United for the first time in 52 years and other random facts from the 2023-24 season
Other random facts...
Harrison Burrows played the most games for Posh (56).
Posh lost a Football League game against local rivals Northampton Town for the first time in 17 years, but the 5-1 win at home was the second biggest over their neighbours in the club’s Football League history.
Posh completed a Football League double over Cambridge United for just the second time, and for the first time in 52 years. The biggest Posh win of the season was 5-0 at home to Cambridge.
Posh also completed League One doubles in 2023-24 over Bristol Rovers, Burton, Charlton, Fleetwood, Port Vale and Shrewsbury.
The only teams to complete League One doubles over Posh were champions Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic.
Posh finished with a League One average home attendance of 9,186, the ninth highest in the division.
The biggest home attendance for a Posh game was 12,927 for the visit of Leeds United for an FA Cup tie.
The biggest away attendance for a Posh game was 29,917 at Derby County.
The best Posh winning streak in the 2023-24 season was 6 v Blackpool (a, EFL Trophy), Cambridge (a), Exeter (a), Northampton (h), Burton (a), Stevenage (h).