Harrison Burrows made the most Posh appearances in the 202-24 season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

The full Posh playing record in the the 2023-24 season was P63 W33 D15 L15 F119 A80.

​Other random facts...

Harrison Burrows played the most games for Posh (56).

Posh lost a Football League game against local rivals Northampton Town for the first time in 17 years, but the 5-1 win at home was the second biggest over their neighbours in the club’s Football League history.

Posh completed a Football League double over Cambridge United for just the second time, and for the first time in 52 years. The biggest Posh win of the season was 5-0 at home to Cambridge.

Posh also completed League One doubles in 2023-24 over Bristol Rovers, Burton, Charlton, Fleetwood, Port Vale and Shrewsbury.

The only teams to complete League One doubles over Posh were champions Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic.

Posh finished with a League One average home attendance of 9,186, the ninth highest in the division.

The biggest home attendance for a Posh game was 12,927 for the visit of Leeds United for an FA Cup tie.

The biggest away attendance for a Posh game was 29,917 at Derby County.