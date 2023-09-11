Peterborough United have a well deserved reputation for giving youth a chance at first-team level.
Here are 20 of the youngest goalscorers in Posh history – all teenagers – and a record of their career since claiming that first goal for the club.
Note: This is not a list of the 20 youngest goalscorers in Posh history.
1. KENNY MCEVOY
First Posh goal at 19 years 11 months 12 days v MK Dons, August 16, 2004. Came on loan from Spurs where he was best known for being a Gareth Bale lookalike. None of the Welsh superstar's skills though, but he did score on his home debut in a 3-2 win over MK Dons. That was his only Posh goal in 8 appearances before he returned to Spurs. Went on to play for Colchester, Stevenage and York before going home to Ireland to play for Waterford. Last heard of at Derbyshire-based South Normanton Athletic. Photo: Alex Livesey
2. LUKE JAMES
First Posh goal aged 19 years 09 months 29 days v Leyton Orient, September 2, 2014 (pictured). Posh splashed out £500k to bring this teenager from Hartlepool and he scored on his Posh debut, a late strike in a 3-2 EFL Trophy defeat at home to Orient. It was six months before he would score again in a 2-0 win at Doncaster after it had been esatblished he was horribly overpriced. It took Posh three years to offload him to Forest Green after loan spells at Bradford City, Hartlepool and Bristol Rovers. Now at South Shields of the National League North after stints at Barrow, Hartlepool (again) and York. Photo: Joe Dent
3. IDRIS KANU
First Posh goal at 19 years 08 months 29 days, v Northampton Town, September 3, 2019 (pictured). Posh signed him from Aldershot as a 16 year-old. His first Posh goal arrived in a 2-0 EFL Trophy win at Cobblers. Kanu started just 21 Posh matches in five years, but did become a Sierra Leone international, before joining National League Barnet last season. He scored two further Posh goals after his goal at Sixfields. Went on loan to Port Vale, Boreham Wood and Northampton before leaving London Road. Photo: Joe Dent
4. JOE TAYLOR
First Posh goal at 19 years 08 months 23 days, v Plymouth, August 10, 2022 (pictured). Signed for Posh from King's Lynn and made his debut in a Championship fixture at Bournemouth. His one and only Posh goal arrived in a 2-0 Carabao Cup win at Plymouth last season. Taylor hadn't started a single Football League game for Posh when Luton Town paid £500k for him last January and he appeared in the Championship play-off final for the Hatters as they won a shock promotion to the Premier League. Now on loan at League Two Colchester and he scored his fifth goal in seven appearances for them on Saturday. Photo: Joe Dent