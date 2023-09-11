1 . KENNY MCEVOY

First Posh goal at 19 years 11 months 12 days v MK Dons, August 16, 2004. Came on loan from Spurs where he was best known for being a Gareth Bale lookalike. None of the Welsh superstar's skills though, but he did score on his home debut in a 3-2 win over MK Dons. That was his only Posh goal in 8 appearances before he returned to Spurs. Went on to play for Colchester, Stevenage and York before going home to Ireland to play for Waterford. Last heard of at Derbyshire-based South Normanton Athletic. Photo: Alex Livesey