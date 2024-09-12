Birmingham City's Alfie May has four goals and one assist to his nameplaceholder image
Birmingham City's Alfie May has four goals and one assist to his name

We've put our thinking caps on and selected this side as League One's team of the season so far - including players from Peterborough United, Wrexham, Charlton Athletic, Bristol Rovers and Birmimgham City

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 12th Sep 2024, 10:17 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2024, 08:14 BST
It’s not been easy, but we’ve had a good think and selected this side for League One’s team of the season so far.

It was a tough selection process with a number of players already standing out around the league after the opening games.

But we have narrowed it down and come up with this team, based on a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Have your say on our selections via our social media channels.

And you can get all the latest Posh news, here.

Position: Keeper Club: Wrexham

1. Arthur Okonkwo

Position: Keeper Club: Wrexham Photo: Getty Images

Position: Left-back Club: Huddersfield Town

2. Mickel Miller

Position: Left-back Club: Huddersfield Town Photo: Getty Images

Position: Central defender Club: Charlton Athletic

3. Lloyd Jones

Position: Central defender Club: Charlton Athletic Photo: Getty Images

Position: Central defender Club: Stockport County

4. Fraser Horsfall

Position: Central defender Club: Stockport County Photo: Getty Images

