Adler Nascimento.

The 16-year-old starred for the club’s under 18 side, which retained their Youth Alliance League title this season.

The Portuguese forward scored the goal that clinched the prize against Gillingham and also made senior debut on the final day of the season.

He came on in the 74th minute, against Doncaster, for Frankie Kent and impressed with his pace and direct running.

It is well known that the forward is attracting attention. In February, Darragh MacAnthony revealed that the club had turned down two bids for players in their academy, totalling £2.2m. These players are believed to be Flynn Clarke and Nascimento.

Speaking on The West Ham Way podcast on Patreon, the ExWHUEmployee claimed that the Premier League side were looking to take Nascimento on trial ahead of signing permanently.

He said: “Another player we’re looking at with the view to signing him is a guy called Adler Nascimento, who is a Portuguese footballer who plays for Peterborough United.

“He’s likely to be on trial ahead of signing permanently.

“He scored the winning goal to clinch the title for Peterborough’s academy side and apparently he’s very highly recommended, according to a couple of people I’ve spoken to on him.”

Posh would be due a significant fee as they have protected their asset by signing him on a pre-pro deal, which will turn into a professional contract when he turns 17.

The ExWHUEmployee has a strong reputation among the club’s fanbase for the accuracy of his transfer stories and line-up predictions.