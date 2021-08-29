West Bromwich Albion manager praises his side’s mentality after grabbing a late winner at Peterborough United
West Bromwich Albion manager Valerien Ismael praised his side’s mentality after they grabbed a 1-0 win at Peterborough United with a 94th minute goal
It was a fourth straight win for the Baggies who found it tough to break Posh down.
“It was a difficult game but it’s been a difficult week,” Ismael said. “We have had a lot of injuries so we needed to manage the preparation for this game.
“We knew it would be a tough game and at the end we scored. We showed a desire, the mentality you need.
“You will get some games like that throughout the season.
“You can’t always dominate the opponent and score three or four goals, but it’s important to stay strong and show the right mentality.
“And we had that mentality to win the duels, to win the second balls, to stay strong together and to believe that we could score at any time.”