Port Vale goalkeeper Ben Amos. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images).

We'll meet again... the old boys set to play against Peterborough United in the 2025-26 season

By Alan Swann
Published 5th Jun 2025, 09:17 BST
The full League One line-up for 2025-26 is now known and there will be plenty of reunions with old players, and one manager, for Peterborough United.

The PT found 18 ex-Posh men who can be expected to return to London Road next season….

Promotion-winning left-back who played 135 games and scored 3 goals for Posh between 2019-2023. Now at Stevenage.

1. DAN BUTLER

Promotion-winning left-back who played 135 games and scored 3 goals for Posh between 2019-2023. Now at Stevenage. Photo: Joe Dent

Promotion-winning midfielder who played 45 times, scoring once for Posh between 2020 and 2022. Now at Lincoln City.

2. ETHAN HAMILTON

Promotion-winning midfielder who played 45 times, scoring once for Posh between 2020 and 2022. Now at Lincoln City. Photo: Joe Dent

Striker who made 5 sub appearances for Posh between 2016 and 2019. Now at AFC Wilmbledon.

3. MATTY STEVENS (left)

Striker who made 5 sub appearances for Posh between 2016 and 2019. Now at AFC Wilmbledon. Photo: Joe Dent

Centre-back who made one sub appearance for Posh between 2009-2011. Now at Stevenage.

4. CARL PIERGIANNI

Centre-back who made one sub appearance for Posh between 2009-2011. Now at Stevenage. Photo: Joe Dent

