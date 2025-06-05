We'll meet again... the old boys set to play against Peterborough United in the 2025-26 season

The PT found 18 ex-Posh men who can be expected to return to London Road next season….
1. DAN BUTLER
Promotion-winning left-back who played 135 games and scored 3 goals for Posh between 2019-2023. Now at Stevenage. Photo: Joe Dent
2. ETHAN HAMILTON
Promotion-winning midfielder who played 45 times, scoring once for Posh between 2020 and 2022. Now at Lincoln City. Photo: Joe Dent
3. MATTY STEVENS (left)
Striker who made 5 sub appearances for Posh between 2016 and 2019. Now at AFC Wilmbledon. Photo: Joe Dent
4. CARL PIERGIANNI
Centre-back who made one sub appearance for Posh between 2009-2011. Now at Stevenage. Photo: Joe Dent
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.