Posh manager Grant McCann (centre) with co-owners Dr Jason Neale (left) and Stewart Thompson.

Posh officials are confident they have a plan in place which could lead to promotion from League One next season, a campaign chairman Darragh MacAnthony dubbed ‘the greatest show on turf,’ while laughing on his instagram page!

And the Posh bond offer has exceeded all the club’s expectations with £2.5 million raised in just eight days. Much-needed improvements on the Weston Homes Stadium will now be carried out this summer with the rest of the bond money put towards the planning and development of a new stadium.

MacAnthony, co-owners Dr Jason Neale and Stewart Thompson, first-team manager Grant McCann and director of football Barry Fry, travelled to Las Vegas last week to make on-field plans for next season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Neale said: “I was excited to leave Vegas with concrete plans for an amazingly competitive team next season,” while Fry insisted those present were ‘blown away’ by McCann’s presentation.

"It was the best presentation I have ever witnessed in my time at the club,” Fry said. “It was so thorough and so professional, the rest of us were blown away. Grant has really grown as a manager. His attention to detail and this thought processes were very impressive.

“I left Vegas believing we are in very safe hands on and off the pitch. The plans are in place to enjoy a very good season.

"It was a long two days in Vegas, but it was very worthwhile. The owners are backing the manager as they always do.”