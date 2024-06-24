A fitness testing session in the club gym took place and will be followed by some running on the grass on Tuesday.
Here is a picture gallery of the first day back courtesy of Posh club photographer Joe Dent.
New Posh signing Abraham Odoh (back) will hope he measures up to expectations this season while Ronnie Edwards (front) looks at relaxed as ever. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.Photo: Joe Dent
New signing George Nevett is known for his poise and control on the pitch and he looks pretty balanced in the gym as well.Photo: Joe Dent
Midfielder Ryan De Havilland will be even happier if he gets more first-team game time this season.Photo: Joe Dent
Goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic is put through his paces on his first day back to work.Photo: Joe Dent