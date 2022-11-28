Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United battles with Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town in Saturday's FA Cup tie. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh had a scheduled League One game at Burton Albion on Saturday, January 7 which is third round FA Cup day and the Brewers are still in the competition after a 6-1 thumping of non-league Chippenham Town.

Posh went down 3-1 at Shrewsbury as they failed to reach the third round for the second time in three seasons.

The 1,059 crowd that watched Posh win their first round replay 3-0 at League Two side Salford City was the lowest attendance for a Posh game in the FA Cup in their Football League history, apart from the behind closed doors tie against Kingstonian at London Road in 1992.