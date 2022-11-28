News you can trust since 1948
Weekend off for Peterborough United after their disappointing FA Cup exit and a competition record was set this season

Peterborough United will have a free weekend in January following their second round FA Cup exit at Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

By Alan Swann
Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United battles with Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town in Saturday's FA Cup tie. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Posh had a scheduled League One game at Burton Albion on Saturday, January 7 which is third round FA Cup day and the Brewers are still in the competition after a 6-1 thumping of non-league Chippenham Town.

Posh went down 3-1 at Shrewsbury as they failed to reach the third round for the second time in three seasons.

The 1,059 crowd that watched Posh win their first round replay 3-0 at League Two side Salford City was the lowest attendance for a Posh game in the FA Cup in their Football League history, apart from the behind closed doors tie against Kingstonian at London Road in 1992.

The previous lowest Posh FA Cup attendance was 1,981 for a 1985 tie at Bishop’s Stortford.

