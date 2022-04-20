The action keeps coming thick and fast in the EFL Championship with another card of fixtures kicking off on Friday night all while clubs prepare for the summer transfer window behind the scenes.

Birmingham City are set to rival Peterborough United for the signing of a Hull City striker in the summer while Luton Town could look to a former loanee keeper as they consider an emergency loan move for the final games of the season.

Meanwhile, Premier League side Burnley continue their search for a new manager and it’s Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder who is the current favourite to take over at Turf Moor - but he may not be the only staff member at the Riverside that the Clarets have an eye on.

Also interested in the vacancy at the Lancashire club are other candidates with ties to the EFL including a former West Brom boss.

The Tigers are expected to be in for a busy summer and they are keen to keep a hold of one of their current loan stars while Norwich City are said to be interested in a current Nottingham Forest loanee.

Fulham are said to be weighing up a move for a current West Ham player while a Millwall attacker looks to have agreed terms on a move to the Turkish Superleague.

Finally, Cardiff City are another club who are in for a hectic transfer window and boss Steve Morrison has outlined his plans.

Here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Wednesday morning:

1. Morrison outlines Cardiff rebuild plans Cardiff City boss Steve Morison has stressed his desire to build a more balanced squad in the upcoming summer transfer window (The 72)

2. Norwich interested in Davis Norwich City are interested in signing Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis, who is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest (Football Insider)

3. Fulham could move for Masuaku Fulham are weighing up a summer move for West Ham's Arthur Masuaku (Daily Mail)

4. Ex-Baggies boss wants Burnley pot Former West Brom manager Slaven Billic is interested in taking over at Premier League side Burnley following Sean Dyche's exit from Turf Moor (I Paper)