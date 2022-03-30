It’s set to be another busy summer transfer window for clubs in the second tier of English football and Peterborough United, who could very well be playing in League 1 next season, have been looking at tralists that could make an impact.
Meanwhile, Preston North End are already setting their sights on new recruits according to their manager while Hull City are being linked with a Slovenian international midfielder.
Fulham appear to be targeting a keeper as a priority and their latest transfer link could cause problems for London rivals West Ham.
Elsewhere, a former Leeds United manager believes a current Reading star would be a good fit at Elland Road while a Champions League outfit could make a summer move for a former Nottingham Forest full-back.
Speaking of Forest, they might consider a permanent move for loanee James Garner with reports suggesting that Manchester United would be willing to let the player go.
Finally, West Brom look to have secured a current loanee on a permanent deal for next season after triggering a clause in the player’s loan contract and a Cardiff City standout says it was a ‘no brainer’ making the decision to join the bluebirds.
Here are the transfer stories making the headlines on Wednesday morning involving EFL Championship sides: