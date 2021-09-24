'We concede, we collapse' - Fergie fuming as Posh suffer fifth away defeat

Jack Taylor in action for Posh during their 3-0 defeat at Coventry City on Friday night (Picture: Joe Dent)

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson was left fuming after watching his side capitulate in the space of seven second-half minutes and hand Coventry City a 3-0 win on Friday night.

Posh had given as good as they had got for almost an hour, but once Gustavo Hamer had broken the deadlock then it was an all-too-familiar story.

A frustrated Ferguson has watched his side concede goals in quickfire bursts on several occasions already this season.

And it was the case again at the Coventry Building Society Arena as two more followed in the space of just seven minutes to end the game as a contest.

"It is another disappointing away defeat, and another very similar away defeat," said the Posh boss, who saw his side slump to a fifth straight loss on the road in the Sky Bet Championship.

"We concede we collapse, and that is something that has to change dramatically. It has happened four times now.

"At half-time I was satisfied, but I didn't think we played with enough belief in the final third attacking wise.

"We needed to create more, we needed to penetrate more, and I thought we were a little bit slow to do that in the areas we had worked on.

"So I was satisfied, but we need to do more to win the game.

"We are not here for a 0-0, we wanted to win the game, and I thought we started the second half well.

"But the problem is as clear as day, we concede and then it is three goals in seven minutes."

And he made it clear that he has told his players that they have to toughen up and 'prove him wrong'.

"There is an hour gone, and you're thinking 'okay, we are in the game', and it was very tight," said Ferguson.

"Seven minutes later and the game is over, and you are actually worried it could be an absolute pasting.

"I have said it to the players, that some of them need to start proving me wrong.

"I am really, really not happy with that, and I can't stand watching that again.