We asked for 8-word comments on Peterborough United's performance against Carlisle so how about 'Embarrassing. Dreadful. Humiliating. Awful. Dire. Pathetic. Hopeless. Ridiculed.'
It happened after the PT asked for comments and man of the match contenders after a 3-1 home defeat to the worst team in League One, Carlisle United.
The Cumbrians were picking up just a sixth win of the season, but they deserved it after meeting a lethargic, listless and all-round awful Posh team.
Here are the comments from Posh fans as told to @PTAlanSwann on X…
We asked for 8-word comments!
Embarrassing. Dreadful. Humiliating. Awful. Dire. Pathetic. Hopeless. Ridiculed – @MichaelRutkosw4
Completely off the pace, basics not done. MOM Collins – @Deedz42
Lots of talk midweek about is this best team we’ve had? Probably best to wait until they actually achieve something – @alanposh
A listless, lethargic performance that got what it deserved. I’m abstaining from the MOM vote today as everyone was woeful – @derren_cooper
At this rate we may even drop out of the play-offs. It’ll only take other results to go against us and if we can’t do better than today we’re doomed – @HealthSafety50
Unacceptable, need a response on Monday. MOM the Carlisle fans who came down probably not expecting anything – @William5001
Clarke-Harris needs match practice – @VeronicaFi87954
Poor decision making and ponderous on the ball. MOM Ajiboye – @1_ferguson
Woeful performance. Randall should’ve been off at HT. MOM Collins – @eamonnduff
Seriously, how is Randall in the matchday squad? MOM Fernandez – @FarrowCarl
Bring on the play-offs. And please sell Randall. MOM Nobody – @CrispLevi
No bite up front. Defence unusually suspect. Woeful. MOM De Havilland and we took him off! – @Rutlandspinner
Very poor and even 2-yard passing seemed impossible. Play-offs at best – @nonecksomesense
Joel Randall can never start a game again. MOM Collins – @scottgardner77
Classic Posh against team bottom of the table. MOM No-one – @SBCastorPosh
Worst performance of the season. Pathetic, gutless, lacklustre. MOM No-one – @ShaunErrington
Abysmal, abysmal, abysmal, abysmal, abysmal, abysmal, abysmal & abysmal. MOM joint between Crichlow/Bilokapic. Only two who didn’t do anything wrong – @clarkbatfan
Want a fast start? - start RJJ. Hopeless finishing. MOM Burrows – @Faugeres34
Too many players thinking of Wembley. Randall invisible. MOM Collins – @matthewferro85
Carlisle looked like the play-off contending team! MOM Ajiboye – @POSH_POLLS
The worst performance for a very long time. Collins MOM – @JessicaaaAC
Worse than Northampton away. Couldn’t make a pass. MOM Peter Burrow for entertaining the kids because our team didn’t – @mattmecham
Forget promotion. Forget play-offs. We’re just about good enough for the play-offs. We’re not good enough to stay up if we go up. Let’s enjoy our Wembley day out. End of – @TobyWoody
We're always poor after an international break, shocking. MOM no-one – @NeilSummersPB.