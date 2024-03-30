We asked for 8-word comments on Peterborough United's performance against Carlisle so how about 'Embarrassing. Dreadful. Humiliating. Awful. Dire. Pathetic. Hopeless. Ridiculed.'

You know it’s been a bad Peterborough United performance when mascot Peter Burrows is among the man-of-the-match nominations.
By Alan Swann
Published 30th Mar 2024, 07:00 GMT
From the left, Archie Collins, MIchael Olakigbe and Ephron Mason-Clark troop off the pitch after the 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Carlisle. Photo David Lowndes.From the left, Archie Collins, MIchael Olakigbe and Ephron Mason-Clark troop off the pitch after the 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Carlisle. Photo David Lowndes.
It happened after the PT asked for comments and man of the match contenders after a 3-1 home defeat to the worst team in League One, Carlisle United.

The Cumbrians were picking up just a sixth win of the season, but they deserved it after meeting a lethargic, listless and all-round awful Posh team.

Here are the comments from Posh fans as told to @PTAlanSwann on X…

Joel Randall of Peterborough United gets away from his marker in the game against Carlisle. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.Joel Randall of Peterborough United gets away from his marker in the game against Carlisle. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.
We asked for 8-word comments!

Embarrassing. Dreadful. Humiliating. Awful. Dire. Pathetic. Hopeless. Ridiculed – @MichaelRutkosw4

Completely off the pace, basics not done. MOM Collins – @Deedz42

Lots of talk midweek about is this best team we’ve had? Probably best to wait until they actually achieve something – @alanposh

Kwame Poku of Peterborough United hit this first-half chance over the crossbar against Carlisle. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.Kwame Poku of Peterborough United hit this first-half chance over the crossbar against Carlisle. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.
A listless, lethargic performance that got what it deserved. I’m abstaining from the MOM vote today as everyone was woeful – @derren_cooper

At this rate we may even drop out of the play-offs. It’ll only take other results to go against us and if we can’t do better than today we’re doomed – @HealthSafety50

Unacceptable, need a response on Monday. MOM the Carlisle fans who came down probably not expecting anything – @William5001

Clarke-Harris needs match practice – @VeronicaFi87954

Poor decision making and ponderous on the ball. MOM Ajiboye – @1_ferguson

Woeful performance. Randall should’ve been off at HT. MOM Collins – @eamonnduff

Seriously, how is Randall in the matchday squad? MOM Fernandez – @FarrowCarl

Bring on the play-offs. And please sell Randall. MOM Nobody – @CrispLevi

No bite up front. Defence unusually suspect. Woeful. MOM De Havilland and we took him off! – @Rutlandspinner

Very poor and even 2-yard passing seemed impossible. Play-offs at best – @nonecksomesense

Joel Randall can never start a game again. MOM Collins – @scottgardner77

Classic Posh against team bottom of the table. MOM No-one – @SBCastorPosh

Worst performance of the season. Pathetic, gutless, lacklustre. MOM No-one – @ShaunErrington

Abysmal, abysmal, abysmal, abysmal, abysmal, abysmal, abysmal & abysmal. MOM joint between Crichlow/Bilokapic. Only two who didn’t do anything wrong – @clarkbatfan

Want a fast start? - start RJJ. Hopeless finishing. MOM Burrows – @Faugeres34

Too many players thinking of Wembley. Randall invisible. MOM Collins – @matthewferro85

Carlisle looked like the play-off contending team! MOM Ajiboye – @POSH_POLLS

The worst performance for a very long time. Collins MOM – @JessicaaaAC

Worse than Northampton away. Couldn’t make a pass. MOM Peter Burrow for entertaining the kids because our team didn’t – @mattmecham

Forget promotion. Forget play-offs. We’re just about good enough for the play-offs. We’re not good enough to stay up if we go up. Let’s enjoy our Wembley day out. End of – @TobyWoody

We're always poor after an international break, shocking. MOM no-one – @NeilSummersPB.