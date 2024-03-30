From the left, Archie Collins, MIchael Olakigbe and Ephron Mason-Clark troop off the pitch after the 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Carlisle. Photo David Lowndes.

It happened after the PT asked for comments and man of the match contenders after a 3-1 home defeat to the worst team in League One, Carlisle United.

The Cumbrians were picking up just a sixth win of the season, but they deserved it after meeting a lethargic, listless and all-round awful Posh team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are the comments from Posh fans as told to @PTAlanSwann on X…

Joel Randall of Peterborough United gets away from his marker in the game against Carlisle. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

We asked for 8-word comments!

Embarrassing. Dreadful. Humiliating. Awful. Dire. Pathetic. Hopeless. Ridiculed – @MichaelRutkosw4

Completely off the pace, basics not done. MOM Collins – @Deedz42

Lots of talk midweek about is this best team we’ve had? Probably best to wait until they actually achieve something – @alanposh

Kwame Poku of Peterborough United hit this first-half chance over the crossbar against Carlisle. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

A listless, lethargic performance that got what it deserved. I’m abstaining from the MOM vote today as everyone was woeful – @derren_cooper

At this rate we may even drop out of the play-offs. It’ll only take other results to go against us and if we can’t do better than today we’re doomed – @HealthSafety50

Unacceptable, need a response on Monday. MOM the Carlisle fans who came down probably not expecting anything – @William5001

Clarke-Harris needs match practice – @VeronicaFi87954

Poor decision making and ponderous on the ball. MOM Ajiboye – @1_ferguson

Woeful performance. Randall should’ve been off at HT. MOM Collins – @eamonnduff

Seriously, how is Randall in the matchday squad? MOM Fernandez – @FarrowCarl

Bring on the play-offs. And please sell Randall. MOM Nobody – @CrispLevi

No bite up front. Defence unusually suspect. Woeful. MOM De Havilland and we took him off! – @Rutlandspinner

Very poor and even 2-yard passing seemed impossible. Play-offs at best – @nonecksomesense

Joel Randall can never start a game again. MOM Collins – @scottgardner77

Classic Posh against team bottom of the table. MOM No-one – @SBCastorPosh

Worst performance of the season. Pathetic, gutless, lacklustre. MOM No-one – @ShaunErrington

Abysmal, abysmal, abysmal, abysmal, abysmal, abysmal, abysmal & abysmal. MOM joint between Crichlow/Bilokapic. Only two who didn’t do anything wrong – @clarkbatfan

Want a fast start? - start RJJ. Hopeless finishing. MOM Burrows – @Faugeres34

Too many players thinking of Wembley. Randall invisible. MOM Collins – @matthewferro85

Carlisle looked like the play-off contending team! MOM Ajiboye – @POSH_POLLS

The worst performance for a very long time. Collins MOM – @JessicaaaAC

Worse than Northampton away. Couldn’t make a pass. MOM Peter Burrow for entertaining the kids because our team didn’t – @mattmecham

Forget promotion. Forget play-offs. We’re just about good enough for the play-offs. We’re not good enough to stay up if we go up. Let’s enjoy our Wembley day out. End of – @TobyWoody