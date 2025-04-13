WATCH: Peterborough United lift the Vertu Trophy after stunning victory over Birmingham City

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough United produced their best performance of the season at Wembley on Sunday (April 13).

A stunning free-kick from Harley Mills got things started at Wembley and captain Hector Kyprianou slammed in a second to send Posh fans into dreamland.

Posh stood firm second half and secured a famous victory, their third in the competition and their second in successive years. No club had ever achieved the feat before.

The scenes as the players and Darren Ferguson lifted the trophy were something special.

