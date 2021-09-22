Wantaway Peterborough United star praised for his professionalism
Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has praised the professionalism of star man Siriki Dembele since he failed to get his desired move away from the Weston Homes Stadium.
Dembele has been keen to leave London Road for the best part of a year, but Posh didn’t receive any acceptable bids in the summer transfer window.
MacAnthony said on the latest edition of his popular ‘Hard Truth’ podcast: “Fair play to Siriki because he’s been our best player in the three matches since the transfer window shut. He’s shown great professionalism and proved why big clubs should have been bidding for him.
“If he keeps this form up he will get interest in January even though he will only five months on his contract left. He was unplayable against Birmingham on Saturday.”
Dembele had a hand in all three Posh goals in a 3-0 win to pick up the sponsors’ man-of-the-match prize.