Wantaway Peterborough United star praised for his professionalism

Sirki Dembele in action for Posh against Birmingham. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Dembele has been keen to leave London Road for the best part of a year, but Posh didn’t receive any acceptable bids in the summer transfer window.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MacAnthony said on the latest edition of his popular ‘Hard Truth’ podcast: “Fair play to Siriki because he’s been our best player in the three matches since the transfer window shut. He’s shown great professionalism and proved why big clubs should have been bidding for him.

“If he keeps this form up he will get interest in January even though he will only five months on his contract left. He was unplayable against Birmingham on Saturday.”