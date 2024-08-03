Yet another own goal delivered victory to Peterborough United in the first of their two pre-season friendlies against Notts County at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Opposition players have spent plenty of pre-season putting the ball into their own net and County’s Matthew Platt obliged early in the second-half of this encounter after meeting a cross from Posh forward Chris Conn-Clarke.

It turned out to be the only goal of a lacklustre encounter with League Two opposition. Both teams looked likely to be glad to see the end of the ‘phoney war’ with the serious stuff due to kick off next weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conn-Clarke’s preferred position is as a ‘number 10’, but he’s unlikely to wrest that spot from Joel Randall just yet so manager Darren Ferguson deployed him on the left of the front three, where there is a vacancy following the departure of Ephron Mason-Clark to the Championship.

Posh score against Notts County. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Conn-Clark enjoyed moments of promise, although had problems with his final ball, as the stronger of two starting line-ups on double-header day struggled to impose themselves.

The formation remained the same from last season, but there were many changes in personnel, most notably in the shape of a back four with three summer signings in it. Swedish central defender Oscar Wallin was the pick of them as he showed the composure on the ball the Posh manager loves, while Friday signing Sam Curtis delivered a promising debut until his second-half substitution.

Conn-Clarke shot just wide on eight minutes, but County had the better first-half chances after that with Alassana Jatta denied well by Posh ‘keeper Jed Steer and Aaron Nemane shooting just wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh controlled most of the second-half though with left-back Jack Sparkes hitting the side-netting from 25 yards with a decent strike.

Posh: Steer, Curtis (sub Sumnall, 55) Sparkes, Fernandez, Wallin, O’Brien-Brady, Collins, Conn-Clarke, Poku, Randall, Jones.