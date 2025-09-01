Veteran Peterborough United defender issues a rallying call after Exeter City disappointment

Tom Lees. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Experienced Peterborough United debutant Tom Lees reckons the first-team squad have two options after Saturday’s dismal 3-0 League One defeat at Exeter City.

Getting through 90 minutes was at least a personal triumph for the centre-back who had played just 45 minutes of an under 21 fixture since February before starting at St James’ Park.

But that’s the only positive the 34 year-old could take from his debut. Now he’s concentrating on getting the right sort of reaction from players who have helped take Posh to the bottom of the League One table having collected just 1 point from their first six matches.

"It wasn’t how you would want a debut to go,” Lees admitted to the Posh Plus service. “No-one connected with the club, players, fans or staff, would have enjoyed this game. It was a difficult afternoon for us, but there are now two ways we can go.

"We either give in and collapse or we get around each other on Monday, regroup and go again. Obviously supporting each other is the only choice we really have and we have to make sure we are better next time.

"It’s been a rough start to the season, but we can’t feel sorry for ourselves. We know every week the opposition will be at it so we must make sure we show the best version of ourselves. Hopefully we will get stronger as new players come in, but we had more than enough on the pitch to get a result on Saturday.

"I felt great for the first 45 minutes, but it got tough for me in the second-half. I just haven’t had the volume of minutes I need. I've had just 45 minutes in the under 21s and a couple of weeks of training with the lads since February.

“Getting 90 minutes in was the only positive I can take out of the game.”

Posh are next in League One action at Lees’ former club Huddersfield Town on Saturday (September 6, 3pm). The veteran is thought unlikely to play in the Tuesday night Vertu Trophy opener against Leyton Orient at the Weston Homes Stadium (September 2, 7pm).