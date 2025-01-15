Vertu Trophy: Who could Peterborough United face in the quarter-finals and when is the draw?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough United have made it through to the quarter-finals of the Vertu Trophy.

The ties will be played on the week commencing February 3, which for Posh is in between a trip to Bristol Rovers and a now free weekend after Birmingham made it to the FA Cup fourth round.

The draw for the next round will take place live on Sky Sports Football in the build up to Cardiff vs Swansea on Saturday (January 18). The game in a 12:30pm kick-off.

The draw remains regionalised for the last time in this upcoming round as the semi-finals are open draw.

Peterborough United could still defend their EFL Trophy title. Photo: David Lowndes.

This means that Posh will face either Cheltenham Town, Birmingham City or Stevenage/Leyton Orient. That tie will be played at Orient on January 21. It could not be played on Tuesday as Orient hosted Derby in the FA Cup.

Bradford, Bolton, Rotherham and Port Vale/Wrexham remain in the Northern section of the competition.

As before, there will be no extra time in quarter final ties. Ball numbers will be confirmed on Wednesday.