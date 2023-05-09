Posh fans queuing for Sheffield Wednesday tickets on Monday morning. Photo: Ben Jones

A lengthy queue of season ticket holders developed at London Road on Monday morning before the tickets went on general sale at 3pm.

Season ticket holders have their places reserved until 5pm on Wednesday. This deadline has been extended by 24 hours because of problems encountered by season ticket holders trying to purchase online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After that those tickets will also go on general sale.

There was a rush for tickets when they were released for general sale and it’s likely a sell out crowd of around 13,000 will be confirmed on Thursday. The presence of Sky Sports cameras affects the Posh capacity.

Sheffield Wednesday fans have been given the Deskgo Stand which seats 2,400. They are expected to sell quickly.

The A and B sections of the main stand which usually house away fans will instead be used for Posh supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh and Sheffield Wednesday agreed to sell the tickets at a reduced adult rate of £20 with under 12s able to watch the action for just £5. It’s £15 for over 65s and under 24s, and £10 for under 18s.

The match is an all-ticket game.

Posh have received an allocation of 2,350 tickets for the second leg at Hillsborough on Thursday, May 18. Ticket prices are indentical to the first leg.

These will be sold, one per each customer, under the priority points system as follows…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From 10am on Tuesday 9th May - 1100 points or moreFrom 10am on Wednesday 10th May - 800 points or moreFrom 10am on Thursday 11th May - 500 points or moreFrom 10am on Friday 12th May - 230 points or moreFrom 10am on Monday 15th May - GENERAL SALE

Supporters are advised that season ticket sales will be paused at 8pm on Friday evening pending the outcome of the play-off fixtures.