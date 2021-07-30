UPDATE: No Clarke-Harris again for Peterborough United, no Dembele either, Marriott to play at Portsmouth, Knight and Tomlinson start at Swindon, streaming and match ticket details

Jonson Clarke-Harris in action.

Last season’s top scorer Clarke-Harris missed his scheduled return to action at Oxford United on Tuesday after suffering a a knee injury in training which initially caused some concern in the Posh camp.

But a scan has shown no damage so Clarke-Harris will now make his first appearance of the summer at King’s Lynn on Tuesday (August 3).

Siriki Dembele limped out of the game at Oxford with a minor achilles injury. He won’t play tomorrow, but is expected to be fit for the Championship opener at Luton Town on August 7.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Summer signing Jack Marriott is expected to play for 45 minutes at Fratton Park. He has been kept on the sidelines all summer by a knee problem. He might also play at King’s Lynn if Posh feel he needs more minutes.

Centre-back Josh Knight is expected to return after missing the last two friendlies because of a bout of tonsilitis. He will play at Swindon tomorrow alongside latest signing Joe Tomlinson.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “We were concerned about Jonno who out of the blue just felt a pain in his knee the day before the Oxford match, but a scan showed there is no damage so he should be okay to play at King’s Lynn.

“Siriki has been managing an achilles problem for a while so we will keep him out of the games tomorrow. He’s not a concern because he’s had plenty of minutes this summer. He will definitely be okay for Luton.

“Jack Marriott is looking really good. He will get 45 minutes at Portsmouth and we will see how he gets through that game before deciding whether or not he plays at King’s Lynn,”

There are no live streams for Posh matches this weekend. Posh fans can attend the game at Portsmouth providing they purchase a ticket in advance.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults and £5 for seniors (over 65s), young persons (aged between 18-22), and juniors (17 and under). Disabled tickets are also available for wheelchair users and ambulant supporters, also priced at £5.