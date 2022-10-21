Jeando Fuchs requires treatment after picking up an injury against Wycombe Wanderers. Photo: Joe Dent.

McCann has suggested that as many as ten players are doubts for the trip to the Kassam Stadium on Saturday, which could leave Posh extremely short of options.

Posh are known to be sweating on the fitness of Ricky-Jade Jones, Kwame Poku and Jack Taylor, who have been absent in recent weeks.

Nathan also missed the EFL Trophy draw against Wycombe with a niggle.

Jeando Fuchs limped off in that match due to a tackle which McCann described as “shocking” and a “leg-breaker.”

The Posh boss was cagey about the midfielder’s prognosis in his pre-match press conference, instead choosing to bemoan his lack of options.

He said: “We have got quite a lot of doubts about the game, which has been annoying and frustrating. We’re still unsure about some.

“We will see how Ricky, Kwame and Jack Taylor are tomorrow. We are where we are, we are trying to get as many people out onto the training ground as possible but it has been difficult.

“We have got nine or ten doubts, I would be here all day if I was to speak about them all so let’s see how we are tomorrow. Whoever is fit will go out and wear the shirt with pride like they have done every game this season.”

Posh are expected to have Kell Watts available, however, after coming through his debut for the club against Wycombe on Tuesday.

McCann added: “We are working hard on the training ground to get him up to speed. You have to consider that he has played one competitive game in six or seven months. Is he available for Saturday? I’m sure he would be but we’ve got to look at the bigger picture and we’ll see how he is.”