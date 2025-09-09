Unwanted Peterborough United forward linked with a move to a National League club

Chris Conn-Clarke celebrates his one Posh goal. Photo David Lowndes.

Transfer-listed Peterborough United forward Chris Conn-Clarke has been linked with a move to National League side York City.

Posh have given up on the 23 year-old after just one full season at the Weston Homes Stadium. Conn-Clarke arrived at Posh in June 2024 as the reigning National League player-of-the-year after a 22-goal season for Altrincham Town.

But he failed to fire at Posh, scoring just once in 30 (13 from the subs’ bench) appearances, a last-gasp goal in a 3-1 League One win over Shrewsbury Town in March.

Posh officials had commented on how fit and determined Conn-Clarke looked when returning for pre-season training, but he did not make a single appearance before he was placed on the transfer list last month.

York finished second in the National League last season, but lost in the play-offs 3-0 at home to eventual winners Oldham Athletic.

The Minstermen are mid-table, but unbeaten in 5 matches this season and lave recently appointed former Notts County boss Stuart Maynard as their new manager.

Midfielder Ryan De Havilland and goalkeepers Will Blackmore and NIck Bilokapic are other Posh players to be available for transfer.