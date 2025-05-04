''Unmemorable,' 'rubbish', 'miserable,' 'gutless', 'painful,' 'awful' and 'boring' are some of the words used by Peterborough United fans to describe the 2024-25 season

A familiar scene at a Posh game in the 2024-25 season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

There was frustration, disappointment and some anger from Peterborough United fans as the 2024-25 season came to a close.

And there is hardly any optimism for improvement next season judging by the vast majority of fans who responded to a PT appeal for comments.

The PT asked fans to 1) sum up the season and 2) mark next season’s prospects out of 10 with an explanation for the rating.

Some Posh fans believe Gustav LIndgren will come good next season. Photo Getty Images.

1) Too many new players unmemorable/not up to the task. 2) 5/10 - Darragh is a good owner, but apparently little/no money to expand. Fergie competent and sure-footed, but it must be awful being the son of one of the greatest ever. With current players next season mediocre at best – @TobyWoody

1) Some good away days wrecked by the ‘football’ played by Posh. A 3/10 for the players, but 9/10 for the supporters. 2) Depends on the recruitment. I am worried about the quality of the core – @adi_mowles

1) Rubbish season, not many highlights, conceded more goals than anyone else (except Crawley). 2) 4/10 need to consolidate for next season so top half will do me – @BrianSwann1

1) Big player churn caused a season of struggle unfortunately. 2) Summer recruitment the most important in years. Need a centre mid who can pass it forwards, and defenders who can defend. Get that right and it's 7/10. Get it wrong and it's 3/10 – @romysdad

Posh recruitments chiefs Darragh MacAnthony and Barry Fry. Photo David Lowndes.

1) Stayed up and had another Wembley win. Good effort. 2) With a couple of quality additions, 7/.10. If Lindgren stays fit, he will score 20 goals next season. You heard it here first! – @rutlandspinner

1) The most miserable winter in memory. Spring brought hope. 2) Recruitment has never been more critical. If we bring in 3-5 proven League One or top League Two players we can compete for top 10. If it goes badly then we’re in another relegation scrap – @matt_pufc

1) 'Back-to-back Vertu Trophy Champions, You'll Never Sing That.’ 2) 7/10 - League One won't have a Birmingham or a Wrexham in it who are on another level to every other club. We will make signings & promote more quality youth players who have shown in that recent cup win how good they are. – @BerridgeP4

1) Apart from Wembley and Cambridge at home, a dreadful, gutless season. 2) 4/10 as just can’t see with this squad how we are going to progress – @jacobcr27518800.

1) Poor recruitment meant a painful season. Wembley softened the blow. 2) Currently 5/10. I know Darragh wants us to outscore everybody & not worry too much about the defence, but we should at least be able to get the basics right. Far too many horror performances at the back this year – @JamesGWesley.

1) This season is what happens when half the team gets sold. 2) 5/10 Hopefully some decent additions and a bit better luck with injuries next season – @Alexnelson2004

1) Looked forward to a fireworks show that just fizzled out. 2) 4/10. I'm behind the Ajax sales model, but we can't just rebuild with young uns and expect another great season – @SidDay1

1) if it wasn’t for a unexpected win at Wembley, it’s been rubbish. League 4/10 Vertu Trophy 9/10. 2) Not very promising unless we bring in some quality players, not kids or untried players, but real quality that want to give 100% every time they wear the shirt – @King27802V.

1) Wembley win salvaged a truly awful season. 2) 1/10 - we need a minimum of 8 first teamers, but I have little faith that we’ll recruit the right players – @poshpig3008.

1) Really, really boring and poor season saved by Wembley win. 5/10, a mid-table finish is the best we can do really – @gwandaddy

1) A poor season slightly redeemed by a great Wembley win. 2) 6/10, if we get the recruitment right this summer we could be back to challenging for the play-offs – @Tomsan456

1) When the music stopped, there were no players left who could play. 2) 3/10 A creative midfielder to set up Gustav. Hughes must stay – @navaloccasions.

1) Worst player recruitment in years, Wembley saved a shocking season. 2) 5/10 keep playing Pep ball and we will probably get relegated. Hope I am all kinds of wrong! – @davidrbull2010.

1) Many times I put my season ticket in the bin! Small fish in big League One pond. 2) Middle of table next season and retaining Vertu Trophy would be a success! – @Beanie1957

1) Awful apart from Wembley. 2) 5/10 Depends who we get in. Too early to guess or judge, but if it’s most of this squad next season I think we will struggle again. They aren’t good enough and haven’t got the mentality – @PufcSimmo14

1) Terrible defending. Not relegated. Wembley win. Cambridge down. 2) 7/10 Lindgren needs to step up and Sam Hughes needs to stay – @Jacscar

1) Relegation if not For Kwame Poku. Wembley was nice though. 2) Summer signings are crucial. If we don’t have a noticeable spine with a competent keeper, midfield and striker I really fear for our safety – @Fleetwood_Zach

1) Season was the result of awful recruitment. Saved by Wembley. 2) 4/10. Depends if they learn their lessons on recruitment. Not optimistic at the moment – @jsimpson191

1) Play backwards too much, too slow-starting, need a forward. 2) Few decent players and we will be okay – @Paullyon.

1) Watched some good games, some poor games, and some abysmal officials. Not always had luck we deserved. Generally been entertained by the usual rollercoaster ride. Great day at Wembley. However, some players don’t have a future career in League One football. 2) 6/10 – @fat_controller

1) Poor recruiting and stubbornness from our chairman, and the worst team I've seen in my lifetime. 2) 5/10 if we keep doing this ‘trust the process’ rubbish – @theperkins

1) Don't blame the tools, blame the greedy directors. 2) 4/10 – @hackney5th.

1) Wembley was another fantastic day, but the rest was bitterly disappointing. 2) I’d say 2/10 for next season. The players who remain do not look good enough to be anywhere near the top 6. Is this season going to become the norm? The transfer window will be very interesting – @derren_cooper.

1) If you’re never lost at Wembley clap your hands (again). 2) 5/10 Unless we bring in real quality not from non league we could be in for same season as this year – @AlexJB_2002

1) 4 highs in a season of so many lows. 2) 5/10. Not very optimistic and would like confirmation of what the owners ambitions are now – @gmac193