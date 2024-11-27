Under-employed former Peterborough United star expected to join a Championship club in January
The 21 year-old centre-back moved to Premier League Southampton from Posh in a multi-million pound deal in the summer, but he has made just one Carabao Cup appearance for the Saints in a 5-3 win at Cardiff City. The former England Under 20 captain has yet to make a Premier League matchday squad for a club rooted to the bottom of the table with just four points from 12 matches.
Now Saints boss Russell Martin, a former Posh skipper, is set to secure some game time for Edwards by letting him leave St Mary’s on loan.
Martin told the Southampton Daily Echo: “Maybe it’s best for Ronnie to go and play football for six months in the Championship and get that development in the same way Shea Charles is getting at Sheffield Wednesday. We’re in constant conversation about it and I think it’s something we’ll assess closer to January as well.”
Edwards signed a four-year contract at Southampton. He made 143 appearances for Posh after moving from Barnet in August 2020. Championship side Swansea are understood to have made a concerted effort to sign Edwards in August 2023.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.