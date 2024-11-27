Ronnie Edwards playing for Southampton in a pre-season friendly. Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images.

Former Peterborough United star Ronnie Edwards looks set to go out on loan to a Championship club in the January transfer window.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21 year-old centre-back moved to Premier League Southampton from Posh in a multi-million pound deal in the summer, but he has made just one Carabao Cup appearance for the Saints in a 5-3 win at Cardiff City. The former England Under 20 captain has yet to make a Premier League matchday squad for a club rooted to the bottom of the table with just four points from 12 matches.

Now Saints boss Russell Martin, a former Posh skipper, is set to secure some game time for Edwards by letting him leave St Mary’s on loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin told the Southampton Daily Echo: “Maybe it’s best for Ronnie to go and play football for six months in the Championship and get that development in the same way Shea Charles is getting at Sheffield Wednesday. We’re in constant conversation about it and I think it’s something we’ll assess closer to January as well.”

Ronnie Edwards playing for Posh at Wembley last season. Photo David Lowndes.

Edwards signed a four-year contract at Southampton. He made 143 appearances for Posh after moving from Barnet in August 2020. Championship side Swansea are understood to have made a concerted effort to sign Edwards in August 2023.