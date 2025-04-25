Under 21 League leaders were too strong for a very young Peterborough United side

George Holley set up the Posh Under 21 goal at Sheffield United. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United felt the full force of Professional Development Under 21 League leaders Sheffield United in South Yorkshire on Friday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mid-table Posh went into the game seeking a third straight win, but a very young team including two trialists were know match for The Blades who won the match 5-1.

Jevan Beattie opened and finished the scoring with a pair of penalties. In between the spot-kicks he completed his hat-trick and struck the woodwork. Jemal Baptiste and Harry Boyes also netted for the home side with a trialist scoring for Posh with a header from a George Holley free-kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh forward Patryk Sykut saw a speculative 45 yard strike at goal tipped onto the crossbar by a retreating goalkeeper in the first-half.

George Holley (right) set up the Posh Under 21 goal at Sheffield United. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh have won 11 and lost 15 of 28 matches and sit in sixth place in the Northern section of the competition. Posh are next in action against Charlton at home next Tuesday (April 29).

Posh: Smith, Holley, Fitzpatrick, Trialist A, Sumnall (sub Gilbert, 61 mins), Claxton, Trialist B, Campbell, Davies (sub McWilliams-Marcano, 46 mins), Sykut (sub Fox, 46 mins), Changunda (sub Beech, 68 mins). Unused sub: Westcott.