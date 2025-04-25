Under 21 League leaders were too strong for a very young Peterborough United side

By Alan Swann
Published 25th Apr 2025, 15:11 BST
George Holley set up the Posh Under 21 goal at Sheffield United. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
George Holley set up the Posh Under 21 goal at Sheffield United. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
Peterborough United felt the full force of Professional Development Under 21 League leaders Sheffield United in South Yorkshire on Friday.

Mid-table Posh went into the game seeking a third straight win, but a very young team including two trialists were know match for The Blades who won the match 5-1.

Jevan Beattie opened and finished the scoring with a pair of penalties. In between the spot-kicks he completed his hat-trick and struck the woodwork. Jemal Baptiste and Harry Boyes also netted for the home side with a trialist scoring for Posh with a header from a George Holley free-kick.

Posh forward Patryk Sykut saw a speculative 45 yard strike at goal tipped onto the crossbar by a retreating goalkeeper in the first-half.

George Holley (right) set up the Posh Under 21 goal at Sheffield United. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.comGeorge Holley (right) set up the Posh Under 21 goal at Sheffield United. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
George Holley (right) set up the Posh Under 21 goal at Sheffield United. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh have won 11 and lost 15 of 28 matches and sit in sixth place in the Northern section of the competition. Posh are next in action against Charlton at home next Tuesday (April 29).

Posh: Smith, Holley, Fitzpatrick, Trialist A, Sumnall (sub Gilbert, 61 mins), Claxton, Trialist B, Campbell, Davies (sub McWilliams-Marcano, 46 mins), Sykut (sub Fox, 46 mins), Changunda (sub Beech, 68 mins). Unused sub: Westcott.

