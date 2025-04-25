Under 21 League leaders were too strong for a very young Peterborough United side
Mid-table Posh went into the game seeking a third straight win, but a very young team including two trialists were know match for The Blades who won the match 5-1.
Jevan Beattie opened and finished the scoring with a pair of penalties. In between the spot-kicks he completed his hat-trick and struck the woodwork. Jemal Baptiste and Harry Boyes also netted for the home side with a trialist scoring for Posh with a header from a George Holley free-kick.
Posh forward Patryk Sykut saw a speculative 45 yard strike at goal tipped onto the crossbar by a retreating goalkeeper in the first-half.
Posh have won 11 and lost 15 of 28 matches and sit in sixth place in the Northern section of the competition. Posh are next in action against Charlton at home next Tuesday (April 29).
Posh: Smith, Holley, Fitzpatrick, Trialist A, Sumnall (sub Gilbert, 61 mins), Claxton, Trialist B, Campbell, Davies (sub McWilliams-Marcano, 46 mins), Sykut (sub Fox, 46 mins), Changunda (sub Beech, 68 mins). Unused sub: Westcott.
