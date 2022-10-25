News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Under 1,000 tickets left for the big Peterborough United v Cambridge United derby

There are under 1,000 tickets still available for Saturday’s big local derby between Posh and Cambridge United at the Weston Homes Stadium.

By Alan Swann
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
A Posh v Cambridge United tussle in 2015.
A Posh v Cambridge United tussle in 2015.

The capacity for the first Football League clash between the clubs for 21 years is set at 13,000 and just over 12,000 tickets have been sold which includes in away fan areas.

Tickets are available from www.theposhtickets.com or the Weston Homes Stadium box office.

The game is ALL-TICKET for Posh supporters.

Football League