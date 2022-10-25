Under 1,000 tickets left for the big Peterborough United v Cambridge United derby
There are under 1,000 tickets still available for Saturday’s big local derby between Posh and Cambridge United at the Weston Homes Stadium.
By Alan Swann
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
The capacity for the first Football League clash between the clubs for 21 years is set at 13,000 and just over 12,000 tickets have been sold which includes in away fan areas.
Tickets are available from www.theposhtickets.com or the Weston Homes Stadium box office.
The game is ALL-TICKET for Posh supporters.