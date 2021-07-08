Two-year Peterborough United contract for Academy graduate

Charlie O'Connell. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

O’Connell, who was at West Ham United’s Academy prior to joining Posh as a 16-year-old, made his first team debut in the final game of the 2020-21 League One season as a late substitute in the 4-1 win at Doncaster Rovers.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “Charlie has done very well. He is a player that can play in several positions, but midfield is where I probably see him. He can also play as a centre half, a wing back, or a right back and he has a brilliant attitude.

“He fully deserves the contract. The good thing next season is that we have an under 23 team playing regular competitive football so the younger ones will get an opportunity because they will have enough game time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Next season is a very important one for the younger ones. Charlie was the easiest decision I had to make in terms of which of the younger players would get a contract.”

O’Connell said: “It is a great feeling to sign a professional contract and it caps a really good few years, when we have enjoyed a lot of success with the under 18s group. The first team manager is always watching the under 23s games. He has a massive interest in the youngsters coming through and that gives you a lot of confidence.