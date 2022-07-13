Two Peterborough United stars to miss the Stevenage friendly

Sammie Szmodics. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Neither player in the Tuesday night win at Deeping Rangers. Szmodics was ill and Thompson had suffered a knock, but both could return for Saturday’s trp to Barnet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those players who played an hour at Deeping will play for 30 minutes at Stevenage. Those who played the final 30 minutes at Deeping will start the Stevenage game and play for an hour.

Posh boss Grant McCann said: “The plan this week was about topping the minutes up so that will continue. We are looking forward to the game. The team that finished at Deeping played with a good tempo to their game and we want to see that from the start at Stevenage.”