Two Peterborough United stars to miss the Stevenage friendly

Neither player in the Tuesday night win at Deeping Rangers. Szmodics was ill and Thompson had suffered a knock, but both could return for Saturday’s trp to Barnet.
Those players who played an hour at Deeping will play for 30 minutes at Stevenage. Those who played the final 30 minutes at Deeping will start the Stevenage game and play for an hour.
Posh boss Grant McCann said: “The plan this week was about topping the minutes up so that will continue. We are looking forward to the game. The team that finished at Deeping played with a good tempo to their game and we want to see that from the start at Stevenage.”
Stevenage, who are managed by former Posh boss Steve Evans, could field ex-Posh players Aaron Chapman, Carl Piergianni and Michael Bostwick, while Jordan Roberts, who spent time in the Posh Academy, could also feature. Typically Evans has so far made 11 summer signings.