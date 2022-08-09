Two major events to take place at Milton Golf Club

Milton Golf Club.

Now in its 12th successful year the event has attracted PGA Professionals and Amateurs from around the Midland region.

Starting at 9.00am, 36 teams will contest for amateur prizes and the PGA Professionals, the Champion PGA golfer of the event. Play is in Pro-am medal format with the best two scores counting on each hole. All competitors will be tested on the picturesque par 71 parkland course.

The event has attracted the current Top Order of Merit PGA Professionals within the Midlands and the 2021 winner Simon Lilly from Wellingborough Golf Club.

Competitors are joined by the main event sponsor Sycamore (Peterborough) Ltd. along with other local sponsors Brooks Wealth Management, Britannia Fire & Security, Moores, Azets, Olive Print & Graphics, R.G. Lickerish Ltd, Holiday Inn West and Ultimate Kitchens.

Milton is also hosting the prestigious R & A Ladies Coronation Foursomes Area Final in conjunction with the R & A.

The annual event, which commenced in 1953 to commemorate Queen Elizabeth’s Coronation, has attracted 164 players mainly from the Midland region. Play is Foursomes Stableford format over 18 holes.

The winners will go forward to the UK final at St Andrews, the home of golf, in September.

Area Final Manager Ann Nicholls said: “We are extremely proud, honoured and excited, especially in this unique Jubilee year, to be hosting this prestigious event for the R & A at our club.