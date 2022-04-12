Another round of EFL Championship fixtures has concluded as the finish line of the season approachs fast along with the summer transfer window.

Peterborough United’s relegation to League One could be confirmed over the next few weeks barring a miraculous run of results from Grant McCann’s side.

The Posh currently sit bottom of the Championship table and are nine points away from safety with just five fixtures remaining.

Last weekend they amanged a 1-1 draw at home to Bristol City wth McCann saying after the match: “I’m disappointed. I thought we were so much in control in the first half that I could see they were forced into making a change.

“I think it’s two points dropped but what we did show in the second half was determination and commitment. Obviously down to 10 men it’s never easy and we had to defend a lot of balls into our box but we did that well.

“A point’s not enough for us, we wanted to try to get another one, hence why we brought Jack Marriott on and kept two up the pitch.”

Next up fot the Posh they host Blackburn Rovers on Friday night.

Meanwhile, away from the action on the pitch there is plenty discussion going on surrounding the summer transfer window which is fast approaching.

Here are some of the biggest stories making the headlines on Tuesday morning:

1. Brennan wanted by Wigan League One leaders Wigan Athletic are planning to sign Blackburn Rovers youngster Luke Brennan (Alan Nixon)

2. United and Arsenal dealt a blow in Gordon pursuit Birmingham City "have no intention of cashing in" on their star youngsters after reports emerged linking Nico Gordon with interest from Arsenal and Manchester United (BirminghamLive)

3. Spurs track Spence but could opt against move Tottenham Hotspur have watched Middlesbrough full-back Djed Spence during his loan spell at Nottingham Forest but might opt against making a move for the player in the summer (Football.London)

4. Rooney to hold talks with potential new Rams chiefs Wayne Rooney is hoping to sit down with Derby County's prospective owner Chris Kirchner this week to discuss plans for the club including on player contracts and summer transfers (BirminghamLive)