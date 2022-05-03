Cassie Steward scored for Posh Women against Sporting Khalsa. Photo: Gary Reed.

The first team retained their status in the FA Women’s National League Division One Midlands, tier four of women’s football pyramid, in their debut season while the development squad also survived in their first campaign at East Midlands Women’s Regional Football League level, and both sides are looking to make additions to their squads ahead of next season.

Attendance must be confirmed by emailing Posh Women general manager Bobby Copping at [email protected]

Posh collapsed in the second-half of their final National Midlands Division One game of the season on Sunday (May 1).

Posh were 2-0 up against Sporting Khalsa at the idverde Training Ground at half-time thanks to goals from Cassie Steward and Jess Driscoll, but then conceded five goals without reply after the break.

Driscoll assisted the Steward goal, while Keir Perkins set up Driscoll for her goal with a fine pass. Top scorer Perkins missed a great chance to score a third goal before half-time.