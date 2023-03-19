News you can trust since 1948
Town Bridge closures confirmed after two upcoming Peterborough United matches

Town Bridge will be closed for up to half an hour on March 25 and April 22.

By Ben Jones
Published 19th Mar 2023, 05:00 GMT- 1 min read
Town Bridge will be closed on March 25 and April 22.

Peterborough City Council has confirmed that Town Bridge in the centre of Peterborough will be closed for approximately 20-30 minutes following two upcoming Posh matches.

The bridge will close on March 25 and April 22 at around 4:45pm when Posh host Derby County and Ipswich Town respectively.

Both sides are expected to bring large away followings as well as attract a bumper home attendance. The council has said that it has made the decision in the interest of public safety for fans exiting the game.

Town Bridge has been for several big Posh matches in the recent past, including Cambridge in October and Manchester City last March.

The bridge will remain open following the Oxford United and Exeter City fixtures in between the Derby and Ipswich clashes.

The council has issued a public notice, which states that Town Bridge as lies between Rivergate and Oundle Road, London Road as lies between Oundle Road and Glebe Road and egress from (and access to) Oundle Road, East Station Road and Hawksbill Way at their junctions will be closed from approximately 4:45pm for 20-30 minutes.

There is no alternative route for traffic.

For further information please contact Streetworks on 01733 453 591.

