A sloppy first-half display had long given way to a dominant second-half performance when Joel Randall swept the ball home for the clinching second goal. The stadium clock was showing the 84th minute, just the time Posh fans had planned to the remember the passing of Lady Cathy Ferguson, the mother of the manager.

The crowd rose and Ferguson acknowledged them. Of course It won’t ease all of the sadness, but it was a magical moment nonetheless.

Randall’s goal followed one superb strike early in the second-half from substitute David Ajiboye who should be given plenty of credit for transforming what had been a frustrating performance from 45 minutes.

David Ajiboye celebrates his brilliant goal for Posh v Lincoln. Photo: David Lowndes.

Ajiboye’s brilliance settled Posh down and they coasted to victory from then on against limited opponents who must have left London Road kicking themselves for failing to convert two golden chances late in the first-half.

Posh made three changes to their starting line-up with Hector Kyprianou back from suspension, while Kwame Poku and Joel Randall were also back in favour. Ryan De Havilland, Ricky-Jade Jones and David Ajiboye were the men to drop out, while on loan Chelsea left-back Zak Sturge missed out altogether because of injury.

Lincoln were far from at full strength, but former Posh promotion winner Ethan Hamilton was involved from the start.

Posh had to contend with a succession of long kicks and long throws early on, but did settled down to enjoy some good possession.

Hector Kyprianou missed this great chance to score for Posh v Lincoln. Photo: David Lowndes.

There was space out wide for Ephron Mason-Clark in particular and his deep cross in the 13th minute should have led to an opening goal. Poku headed it intelligently back across goal, but Kyprianou glanced his header wide from close range when under no pressure.

Clarke-Harris then accepted a Harrison Burrows pass and steamed forward to power a shot at goal which visiting ‘keeper Lukas Jensen parried over the crossbar, and at this point whenever Posh passed the ball quickly and with purpose they looked a threat.

But they lost their way badly. Passes were now being overhit or intercepted and players started to look very sluggish.

Lincoln realised this was a game they could win and they did come the closest to a first-half goal on 33 minutes. Naturally it started with Posh losing possession, but Ethan Erhahon’s chipped pass was excellent as was Danny Mandriou’s control. He knocked the ball over the advancing Nicholas Biliokapic, but against the crossbar with the follow-ups from Hakeeb Adelakun and Reeco Blackett-Taylor blocked by Posh defenders, the second rather thrillingly by Peter Kioso.

But it didn’t act as a wake-up call. Posh remained wasteful and a Lincoln corner soon afterwards should really have been headed home by an unmarked Sean Roughan six yards from goal.

Posh suffered a blow before the break, or so we thought, when Poku limped off to be replaced by Ajiboye.

And Ajiboye started the second-half on fire. His low cross after fine work from Kyprianou should have been converted at the far post by Mason-Clark, but wasn’t.

Ajiboye then showed good feet to dribble in the Lincoln area before forcing a fine low save from Jensen.

No matter two minutes later Archie Collins won a key tackle in his own half and Mason-Clark set off towards goal. He had options, chose Ajiboye who ignored the open space in front of him to smash a first-timer into the top corner.

Posh were so comfortable now with Collins patrolling midfield with great awareness and Ronnie Edwards delivering another defensive masterclass,

Given the events in Carlisle a second goal was always going to be welcome. Kioso was denied by Jensen after a fine Ajiboye pass before Posh struck again.

Burrows showed sharp thinking to take a free-kick on halfway quickly to Mason-Clark who drove into the penalty area.

His cut-back took a nick off a defender before Randall squeezed a shot through a crowded area, but two assists for the short-term skipper should do wonders for his confidence.

Further goals could have followed. Burrows rattled the crossbar after a pleasing passing move and Ajiboye shot over.

But it was job done by then with Posh sitting fifth after a satisfactory start to the season.

Posh: Nicholas Bilokapic, Harrison Burrows, Ronnie Edwards, Josh Knight, Peter Kioso, Hector Kyprianou, Archie Collins, Ephron Mason-Clark (sub Ryan De Havilland, 87 mins), Kwame Poku (sub David Ajiboye, 43 mins), Joel Randall (sub RIcky-Jade Jones, 87 mins)., Jonson Clarke-Harris

Unused subs: Fynn Talley, Romoney Crichlow, Jadel Katongo, Jacob Wakeling

Lincoln: Lukas Jensen, Alex Mitchell (sub Dylan Duffy (86 mins), Sean Roughan (sub Jaden Brown, 71 mins), Adam Jackson, Paudie O’Connor, Ethan Erhahon, Ethan Hamilton, Reeco Hackett-Fairchild, Daniel Mandriou (sub Olamide Shodipo, 67 mins), Jack Burroughs, Hakeeb Adelakun (sub Ted Bishop, 67 mins)

Unused subs: Jordan Wright, Ali Smith, TJ Eyoma,

Goals: Posh – Ajiboye (53 mins), Randall (84 mins)

Cautions: Posh – Ajiboye (foul).

Lincoln – Roughan (foul), Mandriou (foul)

Referee: Sunny Singh Gill 8.