Top managerial award for former Peterborough United boss as League One winner also announced

Grant McCann will lead his side out against Peterborough United next season.

Former Peterborough United boss Grant McCann has won a prestigious managerial award.

The now Doncaster boss has been named the League Managers Association’s League Two Manager of the Year.

The award comes after McCann led Doncaster back to League One as League Two champions and following a surprising snub at the EFL Awards.

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Bradford City boss Graham Alexander was named League Two Manager of the Year prior to promotion being confirmed in April. The other two managers on the list were Walsall’s Mat Sadler and Port Vale boss Darren Moore. Shockingly, Doncaster had already secured promotion before the awards ceremony but McCann did not even feature on the shortlist.

McCann will renew rivalries with his former boss, both in a player and coaching capacity next season. The seven game head-to-head is currently 3-2 in Darren Ferguson’s favour and two draws.

The pair last met in the FA Cup second round in 2023 with Posh winning 2-1 at London Road thanks to goals from Harrison Burrows and Ephron Mason-Clark.

The League One award was won by Birmingham City boss Chris Davies. He guided his side to the League One title with a record 111 points. Posh prevented the Blues claiming a double, however, with victory in the Vertu Trophy Final.

Other winners

Championship: Daniel Farke (Leeds)

Premier League and LMA Manager of the Year: Arne Slot (Liverpool)

Hall of Fame inductees: Jose Mourinho, Mick McCarthy, Jurgen Klopp, Ian Holloway