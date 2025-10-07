Tickets selling fast for Peterborough United's trip to Burton Albion
Posh travel to face the Brewers on Saturday October 18 (12:30pm). in a crucial clash between the two sides who currently occupy two of the four relegation places in the table.
Burton have the chance to escape the bottom four on Saturday as their game at home to Bolton is still on.
Posh drew 2-2 away at the Pirelli Stadium last season after fighting back from 2-0 down.
Posh fans will be located in the South Stand seating to the side and the Terrace behind the goal, with the game designated all-ticket.
Tickets are prices at:
Seating: Adults £23, Seniors (65+) £20, U23s £20, U17s £14, U13s £10, family ticket (2 adults and 2 U17s) £60.
Standing: Adults £19, Seniors (65+) £16, U23s £14, U17s £8, U13s £5, family ticket (2 adults and 2 U17s) £45.
20 priority points will be awarded for the game. £28 for Foreverposh/Juniorposh members, £33 for non members and £16.50 for platinum members.