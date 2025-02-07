Tickets on sale to Peterborough United fans for tough away games at Huddersfield Town and Blackpool
Posh visit Huddersfield on Saturday, February 22 and Blackpool on Tuesday, March 4.
Tickets are available from www.theposhtickets.com & the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.
HUDDERSFIELD
Posh fans will be accommodated in the covered seating behind the goal.
Prices: Adults: £25, Seniors 65+: £20, U23s: £16, U18s: £13, U16s: £10, U11s: £5. Under 11 tickets need to be purchased with a full paying adult/senior.
BLACKPOOL
Posh fans will be accommodated in the East Stand Seating to the side.
Prices: Adults: £26, Seniors 65+: £22, Under 18s: £14, Under 14s: £9, Under 5s: £7,