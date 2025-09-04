Tickets on sale to Peterborough United fans for the 560-mile round trip to Plymouth
Posh are selling tickets for the League One trip to fellow strugglers Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, September 28.
Tickets can be purchased from www.theposhtickets.com and the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.
Posh fans will be accommodated in the covered seating behind the goal.
Prices: Adults: £28, Seniors 65+: £24, U23s: £19, U18s: £12, U14s: £9, U8s: £4.
Under 14s/Under 8s need to be purchased with a paying Adult/Senior/U23.