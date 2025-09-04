Tickets on sale to Peterborough United fans for the 560-mile round trip to Plymouth

By Alan Swann
Published 4th Sep 2025, 08:41 BST
Home Park, home of Plymouth Argyle FC. Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images.placeholder image
Home Park, home of Plymouth Argyle FC. Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images.
Posh are selling tickets for the League One trip to fellow strugglers Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, September 28.

Tickets can be purchased from www.theposhtickets.com and the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.

Posh fans will be accommodated in the covered seating behind the goal.

Prices: Adults: £28, Seniors 65+: £24, U23s: £19, U18s: £12, U14s: £9, U8s: £4.

Under 14s/Under 8s need to be purchased with a paying Adult/Senior/U23.

Related topics:TicketsLeague OneSeniors
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice