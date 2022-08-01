Tickets on sale now for Peterborough United's four-day, two-game stay in Plymouth

Action from Posh v Plymouth in the Carabao Cup last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh are at Home Park for a first round Carabao Cup tie on Wednesday, August 10. Plymouth knocked Posh out of the competition last season, winning 4-1 at London Road.

Normal admission prices have been slashed for this game to Adults: £13; Seniors 65+: £10; U23s: £8; U18s: £4; U12s: FREE; Wheelchair Adult: £13; Wheelchair Senior 65+: £10; Wheelchair U23: £8; Wheelchair U18: £4.

And then it’s a League One match at the same venue on Saturday, August 13.

Prices for this match are: Adults: £24; Seniors 65+: £19; U23s: £14; U18s: £9; U12s: £6; U8s: £2; Wheelchair Adult: £15; Wheelchair Senior 65+: £12; Wheelchair U23: £9; Wheelchair U18: £5.