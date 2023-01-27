News you can trust since 1948
Tickets on sale for Peterborough United's long haul midweek trip to Fleetwood

Tickets are on sale for Peterborough United’s League One match at Fletwood Town on Tuesday, February 14 (7.45pm kick off).

By Alan Swann
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Jonson Clarke-Harris celebrates a late winning goal for Posh at Fleetwood in April 2021. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Posh fans will be accommodated in the Parkside Stand Seating on the side of the ground: TICKET PRICES: Adults: £24; Seniors 65+: £19; Under 25s: £19; Under 16s: £8; Under 5s: FREETickets are now on sale at www.theposhtickets.com and via the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.

Tickets remain on sale at the same locations for the trip to Forest Green Rovers on Saturday, February 4.

Forest Green appointed former Everton star and coach Duncan Ferguson as their new head coach on Thursday.

