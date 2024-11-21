Tickets on sale for a tough Peterborough United away game in December

By Alan Swann
Published 21st Nov 2024, 07:38 GMT
Stockport County FC. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.Stockport County FC. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.
Peterborough United are now selling tickets for their tough League One trip to Stockport County on Friday, December 20 (7.45pm kick off).

Tickets are on sale from www.theposhtickets.com and the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office. Posh fans will be accommodated in the Together Stand in covered seating to the side. There is an allocation of 844 tickets.

TICKET PRICES: Adults: £24, Disabled Adult: £18, Seniors 65+: £18, Student: £18, U18s: £11, U14s: £9, U14s: £2.

