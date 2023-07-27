News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

Tickets for the big derby between Northampton Town and Peterborough United are on sale now

Tickets for Peterborough United’s early season derby at Northampton Town are on sale now.
By Alan Swann
Published 27th Jul 2023, 15:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST

The ‘priority points’ system is in operation for the all-ticket match at the Sixfields Stadium on Saturday, August 19 (3pm kick off).

Posh fans will be located in the South Stand behind the goal and the East Family Stand to the side. The Posh allocation is 1,473 and tickets are limited to one per person/Fan ID

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

TICKET PRICES: Adults: £24, Seniors 65+: £20, Under 21s: £20, Under 18s: £12, Under 14s: £8, Under 7s: FREE

Northampton Town FC (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).Northampton Town FC (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).
Northampton Town FC (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).
Most Popular

PRIORITY POINTS SYSTEM:

Until 10am on Monday, July 31: 800 points or more.

From 10am on Monday, July 31: 700 points or more.

From 10am on Wednesday, August 2: 500 points or more.

From 10am on Friday, August 4: 300 points or more.

From 10am on Monday, August 7: 200 points or more.

From 10am on Tuesday, August 8: 100 points or more.

From 10am on Wednesday, August 9: General sale.

Related topics:TicketsNorthampton TownSeniors