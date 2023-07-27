The ‘priority points’ system is in operation for the all-ticket match at the Sixfields Stadium on Saturday, August 19 (3pm kick off).

Posh fans will be located in the South Stand behind the goal and the East Family Stand to the side. The Posh allocation is 1,473 and tickets are limited to one per person/Fan ID

TICKET PRICES: Adults: £24, Seniors 65+: £20, Under 21s: £20, Under 18s: £12, Under 14s: £8, Under 7s: FREE

Northampton Town FC (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).

PRIORITY POINTS SYSTEM:

Until 10am on Monday, July 31: 800 points or more.

From 10am on Monday, July 31: 700 points or more.

From 10am on Wednesday, August 2: 500 points or more.

From 10am on Friday, August 4: 300 points or more.

From 10am on Monday, August 7: 200 points or more.

From 10am on Tuesday, August 8: 100 points or more.