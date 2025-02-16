Ricky-Jade Jones scores for Posh against Cambridge United in November. Photo David Lowndes.

Tickets for Peterborough United’s League One local derby at Cambridge United on Saturday, March 15 go on sale on Tuesday.

Posh are using the priority points system to sell the tickets. Posh only have an allocation of 1,036 for the game at the Abbey Stadium so a quick sellout is expected. It is an all-ticket game.

Posh fans will be accommodated in the South Habbin Stand (terrace and limited seating) to the side. Posh beat Cambridge United 6-1 at the Weston Homes Stadium in November.

PRICES (Seating): Adults: £25, Seniors 64+: £21, Students with valid ID: £21, Armed Forces: £21, Under 22s: £21, Under 18s: £14, Under 14s: £9, Under 5s: Free. (Terrace): Adults: £21, Seniors 64+: £18, Students with valid ID: £18, Armed Forces: £18, Under 22s: £18, Under 18s: £12, Under 14s: £7, Under 5s: Free.

PRIORITY POINTS details:

From 10am on Tuesday 18th February 1300 points or more.

From 10am on Wednesday 19th February, 1200 points or more

From 10am on Thursday 20th February, 1100 points or more

From 10am on Friday 21st February, 1000 points or more

From 10am on Monday 24th February, 900 points or more

From 10am on Tuesday 25th February, 700 points or more

From 10am on Wednesday 26th February, 500 points or more From 10am on Thursday 27th February, 300 points or more From 10am on Friday 28th February, 100 points or more From 10am on Monday 3rd March, General Sale.

Tickets can be purchased from www.theposhtickets.com or the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.