Tickets for Peterborough United's final pre-season double header against Notts County go on sale
Posh will play two games at the Weston Homes Stadium against League Two side Notts County on August 3.
Two 90-minute fixtures will be played with the first kicking off at 1:30pm and the second at 3:30pm.
Posh will begin their League One campaign the following Saturday at home against Huddersfield.
The Notts fixtures are Posh’s only home pre-season friendlies.
Only a single ticket is required for both matches but re-entry is not allowed after leaving the stadium.
Season ticket holders will have their seats reserved until 5pm on Wednesday July 31.
The London Road End will not be open to fans.
Tickets for season ticket holders are priced at £10 for adults, £8 for seniors, £6 under 24s, £3 for under 18s and £1 for under 14s (2-13).
Standard tickets for non-season ticker holders are £4 more expensive for adults, seniors and under 24s and £2 more for under 18s and under 14s if brought online.
Further prices rises by another £2 and £1 respectively are in place in brought at the box office.
Cheaper tickets can be gained via early bird purchase though.
All details are available at theposh.com/tickets.
Posh’s pre-season schedule is:
Friday July 12 v AFC Wimbledon (Spain, 7pm).
Tuesday, July 16 v Spalding United (away, 7.45pm).
Saturday, July 20 v West Brom (away, 1pm)- behind closed doors at St George’s Park
Tuesday, July 23 v Boston United (away, 7.45pm)
Friday, July 26 v Stamford AFC (away, 7.30pm)
Saturday, July 27 v Colchester (away, 3pm).
Saturday, August 3 v Notts County (home,1.30pm).
