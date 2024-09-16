Birmingham City FC. Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images.

Peterborough United fans have been allocated an initial 1,500 tickets for the eagerly-anticipated League One game at big-spending Birmingham City on Saturday, September 28.

Posh will be given another 727 tickets if required. The match is all-ticket for Posh fans and they will all be sold under the club’s ‘priority points’ system from Tuesday.

Posh fans will be located in the Gil Merrick Lower Tier behind the goal which has safe standing and seat availability.

PRICES Adults: £27.50 Seniors 65+: £22.50 Under 25s: £17.50 Under 16s (must be accompanied by an adult): £12.50.

PRIORITY POINTS REQUIRED

From 10am Tuesday 17th September: 500 points or more

From 10am Wednesday 18th September: 350 points or more

From 10am Thursday 19th September: 100 points or more

From 10am Friday 20th September: General Sale

Tickets are limited to one per person/Fan ID (subject to change on demand). They are available from www.theposhtickets.com and the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.