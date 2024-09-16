Tickets for Peterborough United's eagerly-anticipated League One game at Birmingham City are on sale from Tuesday
Posh will be given another 727 tickets if required. The match is all-ticket for Posh fans and they will all be sold under the club’s ‘priority points’ system from Tuesday.
Posh fans will be located in the Gil Merrick Lower Tier behind the goal which has safe standing and seat availability.
PRICES Adults: £27.50 Seniors 65+: £22.50 Under 25s: £17.50 Under 16s (must be accompanied by an adult): £12.50.
PRIORITY POINTS REQUIRED
From 10am Tuesday 17th September: 500 points or more
From 10am Wednesday 18th September: 350 points or more
From 10am Thursday 19th September: 100 points or more
From 10am Friday 20th September: General Sale
Tickets are limited to one per person/Fan ID (subject to change on demand). They are available from www.theposhtickets.com and the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.
