Josh Knight in action for Posh at Burton Albion. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

It looked for all the Posh domination that they would have to settle for a point against a dogged, determined, but limited home side at the PIrelli Stadium.

But a clinical strike from centre-back Josh Knight – his second goal in two games – in the 87th minute was followed by a superbly crafted goal by substitutes Malik Mothersille and Jonson Clarke-Harris, which the latter converted, in the 96th minute to seal a 3-1 win and send Posh up to fourth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A deft header from Ricky-Jade Jones had given Posh a 56th minute lead, but Burton equalised from a long throw with a first senior goal from Ademola Ola-Adembomi. To be honest a set-piece was the only way a big physical side looked likely to score.

Hector Kyprianou in action for Posh at Burton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Naturally Posh named the same team that humbled Northampton Town at the Weston Homes Stadium in their last outing. The substitutes were also the same.

Burton recalled on-loan Manchester United forward Joe Hugill who hadn’t scored since his debut at Derby in January.

The hosts started with a 5-4-1 formation and opted to sit off Posh when they had the ball, which was often. Their man attacking ploy was to launch long throws down the line in the hope of winning another throw they could then hurl into the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It worked though, for the first 45 minutes at least, a first-half in which Posh created very little once goalkeeper Max Crocombe had kicked a half-hit strike from Jones away from danger.

Manager Darren Ferguson spent most of the half shouting ‘quicker’ and ‘forward’ at his players, but they lost too many challenges with their backs to goal to keep the pressure on.

Jones did tackle Crocombe at one point, but instantly gave the ball away. The best chance fell to Joel Randall in the 27th minute. Randall initially played a neat pass to Ephron Mason-Clark whose shot was deflected high into the air by a defender and fell to Randall who sadly couldn’t force the ball past a defender on the line.

Archie Collins saw a 25 yard shot whistle past a post and another 20 yarder deflected over the crossbar before Burton’s big chance to take a half-time lead came and went.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hesitation from Harrison Burrows caused problems for his team-mates, but Bobby Kamwa blazed a right wing cross over the bar from close range.

The second-half started as the first had endef with Posh struggling to make much ground despite plenty of possession, but then out of the blue they struck, albeit not in a manner you’d have expected.

The quality of the cross from Burrows was no surprise, but it lead to a rare headed goal from Jones, who flicked the ball over Crocombe with great skill.

Posh had an immediate chance for a second goal when Jones escaped down the right. His pull-back to Randall was precise, but he miskicked his first effort at goal and his second attempt was blocked. Jones then couldn’t finish a speedy break off by finding Randall who was in the clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It looked likely Posh would suffer the consequences when one of those primitive long chucks into the penalty area was flicked on by Ryan Sweeney for Ola-Ademoni to tap home. A few minutes earlier a Joe Powell free kick had been headed against a post by Deji Oshilaja.

But, after conceding, Posh immediately assumed control again. Their patient passing looked to have run the legs out of the home side who appeared to settle for a point.

One fine cross from Jones was just out of Kwame Poku’s reach, while crosses from dangerous positions from substitute David Ajiboye and Poku were defended with some desperation.

Clarke-Harris was sent on to give a physical element to the Posh attacks and it proved the latest managerial master-stroke from Ferguson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First the double Golden Boot winner nodded a cross from Ronnie Edwards into Knight’s path and the free-scoring defender drilled the ball home with pace through Crocombe’s legs.

And then a Clarke-Harris headed pass was pounced on by Mothersille, who burst into the area before supplying a perfect pass back to his fellow sub for a tap-in.

That’s four League One wins in a row for Posh who now have three home games in succession (if the Cheltenham trip is called off as expected).

Getting excited yet? Perhaps you should be.

Posh: Jed Steer, Harrison Burrows, Ronnie Edwards, Josh Knight, Jadel Katongo (sub Romoney Crichlow, 88 mins), Hector Kyprianou, Archie Collins, Ephron Mason-Clark (sub Ryan De Havilland, 90 + 3 mins)., Joel Randall (sub David Ajiboye 84 mis), Kwame Poku (sub Malik Mothersille, 84 mins), Ricky-Jade Jones (sub Jonson Clarke-Harris, 84 mins).

Subs: Nicholas Bilokapic, Michael Olakigbe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burton: Max Crocombe, John Brayford (sub Ademola Ola-Adebomi, 63 mins), Dejo Oshilaja, Toto Nsiala, Ryan Sweeney, Joe Powell (sub Mark Hlm, 63 mins), Rekeem Harper, Bobby Kamwa (sub Steve Seddon, 71 mins), Tolaki Bola, Tom Hamer, Joe Hugill (sub Mustapha Carayol, 71 mins).

Unused subs: Jamal Blackman, Ciaran Gilligan, Antwoine Hackford.

Goals: Posh – Jones (57 mins), Knight (87 mins), Clarake-Harris (90 + 6 mins).

Burton – Ola-Adebombi (70 mins), Hamer (delaying the restart).

Cautions: Posh –Katongo (foul), Scarff (assistant manager, dissent),

Burton – Nisiala (foul).

Referee: Ross Joyce 5.