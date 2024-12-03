Posh slipped to 14th, nine points and eight places adrift of the play-off places after the Tuesday night games. A win against ‘The Brewers’ would move Ferguson’s side up to 10th.
Here’s the team the PT would send into action in search of a much-needed three points in the usual 4-2-1-3 formation
1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC
Some doubts about the goalkeeper crept back into play at the weekend. He could do with a safe performance tonight. Photo: Joe Dent
2. JADEL KATONGO
It wouldn't surprise me to see the Manchester City loanee end up as a Posh centre-back, but he showed attacking enterprise from right-back on his return to action against Notts County so he can stay there for this game. The position needs someone to pass the ball to Poku efficiently, but then to get out in front of him if only as a distraction. Photo: Joe Dent
3. JACK SPARKES
Who plays left-back is a tough call. Curtis did okay there last time out, but with Posh expecting to see plenty of the ball against Burton a natural left-footer with the quality to deliver a telling cross is preferred. Photo: Joe Dent
4. OSCAR WALLIN
This centre-back might be under threat when Emmanuel Fernandez returns from suspension. A stylish performer at his best, but one who seems to suffer regular lapses of concentration. Photo: Joe Dent