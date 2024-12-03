Full-back Sam Curtis is pushing hard for a Posh start against Burton Albion.placeholder image
Full-back Sam Curtis is pushing hard for a Posh start against Burton Albion.

Three points for Peterborough United is a must on Wednesday night and these are the players to make it happen

By Alan Swann
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 23:02 BST
Updated 4th Dec 2024, 08:28 BST
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has selection posers at both ends of the pitch ahead of the Wednesday night League One game against rock-bottom Burton Albion at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Posh slipped to 14th, nine points and eight places adrift of the play-off places after the Tuesday night games. A win against ‘The Brewers’ would move Ferguson’s side up to 10th.

Here’s the team the PT would send into action in search of a much-needed three points in the usual 4-2-1-3 formation

1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC

Some doubts about the goalkeeper crept back into play at the weekend. He could do with a safe performance tonight. Photo: Joe Dent

2. JADEL KATONGO

It wouldn't surprise me to see the Manchester City loanee end up as a Posh centre-back, but he showed attacking enterprise from right-back on his return to action against Notts County so he can stay there for this game. The position needs someone to pass the ball to Poku efficiently, but then to get out in front of him if only as a distraction. Photo: Joe Dent

3. JACK SPARKES

Who plays left-back is a tough call. Curtis did okay there last time out, but with Posh expecting to see plenty of the ball against Burton a natural left-footer with the quality to deliver a telling cross is preferred. Photo: Joe Dent

4. OSCAR WALLIN

This centre-back might be under threat when Emmanuel Fernandez returns from suspension. A stylish performer at his best, but one who seems to suffer regular lapses of concentration. Photo: Joe Dent

Related topics:Darren FergusonBurton AlbionLeague One
